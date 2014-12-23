Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Marines host annual bike and toy giveaway

The event was held at the team's training facility on Monday, Dec. 22

Dec 23, 2014 at 09:30 AM

New Orleans Saints players teamed up with local Marines to distribute 160 bikes to pre-selected families from the Greater New Orleans area Monday, Dec. 22.

The bikes were purchased by wide receiver Robert Meachem from Academy Sports & Outdoors and delivered to Airline Drive with the help of John Fayard Moving & Warehousing. Raising Cane's also provided lunch to the Marines.

"When you're young, everybody wants a bike. It took me 10 years to get a bike. I always said if I have a chance to get somebody a bike, I'm going to start early," Meachem said. "These kids want bikes and they want toys. It's a time of giving and you try to give as much as you can in the best way possible. It's great to reward them for all of their hard work during the school year."

Once the families and children received their bikes, the event was open to the public and each family was allowed to pick a toy provided by the Marines.

Saints Owner/Vice Chairman of the Board Rita Benson LeBlanc was in attendance along with kicker Shayne Graham and wide receiver Kenny Stills.

"To make all of these kids' faces glow and to realize that they might not get another present besides the one they get here from us makes it very near and dear to my heart," LeBlanc said.

2014 Saints, Marines Bike Giveaway

The New Orleans Saints and Marines hosted their annual bike giveaway at the teamâs facility on Monday, December 22, 2014. Photos by Alex Restrepo. (New Orleans Saints photos)

