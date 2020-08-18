Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints legend Roman Harper signs multi-year deal with SEC Network

Harper will fill the fourth seat on SEC Nation

Aug 18, 2020 at 12:54 PM
New Orleans Saints legend Roman Harper has signed a multi-year deal to join SEC Network. Harper fills the fourth seat on "SEC Nation" alongside host Laura Rutledge, analysts Tim Tebow and Nation newcomer Jordan Rodgers. Also, Harper will appear regularly on additional SEC Network studio shows, including "SEC Now" and "The Paul Finebaum Show."

The Alabama alum played with New Orleans from 2006-13 and 2016 and was a team captain when the Saints won Super Bowl XLIV. Ever since retiring from the NFL in 2016, Harper has targeted a career in broadcasting.

"The opportunity to join SEC Network means the world to me, and it's something I've been working toward for a long time," Harper said. "Since my playing career ended, I've been focused on being the best version of myself as an analyst. I never saw this career opportunity coming in my life, and I take the responsibility of having a valued voice in this conference and on this network very seriously."

Previously, Harper spent the last two seasons as a Saints analyst with WDSU in New Orleans, worked for Charlotte's Fox-46, and currently hosts "The Clubhouse Podcast" with Kyle Bailey.

