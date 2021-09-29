New Orleans Saints Legend Jahri Evans to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Former New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans has been chosen as a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022. He will be formally inducted June 25, 2022 as part of a weekend-long celebration.

Evans was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans in 2006, the first draft under Coach Sean Payton. Evans went on to spend 12 years in the NFL, 11 with the Saints. Some of his many honors during his career include being selected to the All-Rookie team, helping the Saints win a Super Bowl following the 2009 season, making six consecutive Pro Bowl teams, and being named to the All-Decade team of the 2010s. Evans will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in November.