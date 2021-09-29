Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Legend Jahri Evans to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Longtime guard will be part of class of 2022

Sep 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM
The New Orleans Saints celebrate former guard Jahri Evans as he is inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Former New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans has been chosen as a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022. He will be formally inducted June 25, 2022 as part of a weekend-long celebration.

Evans was drafted in the fourth round by New Orleans in 2006, the first draft under Coach Sean Payton. Evans went on to spend 12 years in the NFL, 11 with the Saints. Some of his many honors during his career include being selected to the All-Rookie team, helping the Saints win a Super Bowl following the 2009 season, making six consecutive Pro Bowl teams, and being named to the All-Decade team of the 2010s. Evans will be inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in November.

Evans spent 11 seasons protecting quarterback Drew Brees, and he did his job exquisitely. Congratulations to Jahri and the entire Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

A complete list of 2022 Hall of Fame inductees can be found here >>>

Best photos of Saints Hall of Fame inductee Jahri Evans

