New Orleans Saints legend Darren Howard going into Kansas State's Ring of Honor

Defensive end Darren Howard, a key starter on the first New Orleans Saints team to win a playoff game, will be inducted into the Kansas State Ring of Honor on Saturday.

Howard, a 6-foot-3, 275-pounder who was the Saints' second round pick in 2000, played six years in New Orleans, starting at left and right defensive end. He started all 48 games of his first three seasons and finished his Saints career with 46.5 sacks. He played four more years for the Philadelphia Eagles. Howard's rookie year he was a key member of a strong Saints defense that helped the team win its first playoff game.

Howard told the Topeka Capital Journal that he almost missed the call with the Ring of Honor news.

"I was in my office (in Florida) and the phone rang and it was May 5," Howard said. "It's Kansas. And normally, if your name is not in my phone, if my phone rings and your name doesn't pop up, I'm not answering. This day and age, too much spam. Everybody's trying to sell you something. ... So, 785, OK. That's Kansas. Might be important. I pick it up and it's Coach (Bill) Snyder. And for me, not hearing his voice from 2000 until now, it was exactly the same."