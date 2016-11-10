New Orleans Saints Launch New Video App with Desksite

New Orleans - The New Orleans Saints are the most recent NFL team to partner with DeskSite, officially launching the Saints DeskSite, a new, interactive video app that proactively delivers premium, high-definition video content on-demand to fans – for free.

Fans can download the Saints DeskSite at www.SaintsDeskSite.com.

The Saints DeskSite is a personalized HD video content library constructed to support fans' growing consumption of online video. Exclusively modeled for the "Big Screen" and essentially a DVR for the Internet, the DeskSite serves as a digital fan hub for HD video, web content, and social conversation around the Saints.

DeskSite enables instantaneous video playback, freeing fans from the buffering, freezing and dropping associated with streaming video on a website. Videos are automatically downloaded and stored directly to users' devices, allowing fans the ability to view content offline, without an Internet connection. The platform also includes audiovisual alerts, reducing the delay between a video's initial release and fan access. Video programming consists of interviews with players and coaches, postgame recaps, breaking news, in-depth scouting combine and draft coverage, cheerleader spotlights, and more.

"The Saints DeskSite offers fans everything they want, and equally important, nothing they don't," said Richard Gillam, CEO of DeskSite. "With this new platform, we've made some exciting leaps forward in the evolution of digital media, most notably in the twin pillars of content curation and content access. If you're a serious Saints fan, this is a 'must have' experience."

"We are excited about our partnership with Desksite and how their technology provides Saints fans our compelling video content in a viewer-friendly format," said Mike Stanfield, Senior Vice President of Sales.

In order to provide this immersive fan experience, the Saints partnered with DeskSite, a digital media company based in Irvine, Calif.