New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi

Feb 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints have launched a High School Recruiting Series presented by Sanderson Farms for high school football players who are looking for an opportunity to highlight their skills, talents and character for college coaches and scouts.

Unlike some recruiting services, participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi are encouraged to participate.

"Parents of gifted athletes will now be able to showcase their children's skills and talent without regard to their income or ability to pay," said Lampkin Butts, president and COO of Sanderson Farms. "This unique platform levels the playing field for these student athletes, giving them the opportunity to compete for scholarships and engage with a large network of colleges and universities."

In partnership with GMTM (pronounced "game time"), the series would allow student-athletes the chance to upload game film and videos of themselves participating in a variety of drills to showcase their abilities through athletic, football and character challenges. Participants are required to create individual profiles that would house all of their stats, videos, and film highlights on one platform. The profiles of prospective athletes are available to be viewed by collegiate recruiters of Division I FBS & FCS, Division II, Division III, and junior colleges.

New challenges will be posted regularly and can include some of the following:

  • Agility drills
  • Combine-like drills (40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle, broad jump, etc.)
  • Position-specific drills
  • Strength & conditioning drills
  • Speed drills
  • Character discussions
  • Nutrition challenges

With the 2020-2021 high school football calendar altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, some athletes have faced challenges connecting with recruiters on the collegiate level. This new tool will allow a direct plug-in to recruiters across the country.

Student-athletes looking to create a free account can do so by visiting https://gmtm.com/virtuals/17/new-orleans-saints-hs-recruiting-series-presented-by-sanderson-farms.

The yearlong high school recruiting series aims to provide student-athletes the opportunity to receive the proper exposure to college scouts and coaches, particularly during current COVID-19 restrictions.

ABOUT GMTM
GMTM is an athlete exposure platform designed to empower athletes and directly connect them with the industry's top brands from their living rooms. Athletes at all stages of their career can create a free profile, compete in exclusive online events, participate in training programs and learn how to market themselves to achieve individual goals. GMTM has partnered with industry leaders, including several national governing bodies of the U.S. Olympic Committee, Volleyball Canada, various pro sports teams, major college universities and registered NCAA recruiting and scouting services. For additional information on GMTM's programs and services, please visit www.gmtm.com or follow @GMTMSports on Twitter and Instagram.

