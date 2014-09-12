New Orleans Saints issue final injury report for Cleveland Browns game

Photos from New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, September 12, 2014. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)
The New Orleans Saints on Friday issued their final injury report and game statuses for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Friday:
Did Not Participate
S Marcus Ball (Hamstring) - OUT
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) - OUT
Full
WR Kenny Stills (Quad) - Probable
DB Keenan Lewis (Knee) - Probable
LB Curtis Lofton (Shoulder) - Probable
Cleveland Browns Injury Report for Friday:
Did Not Participate
RB Ben Tate (Knee) - OUT
TE Jordan Cameron Shoulder - Questionable
LB Barkevious Mingo Shoulder - Questionable
Limited
DL Desmond Bryant (Wrist) - Questionable
OL Paul McQuistan (Ankle) - Questionable
DL John Hughes (Hamstring) - Questionable
Full
DB Buster Skrine (Thumb) - Probable