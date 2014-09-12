Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints issue final injury report for Cleveland Browns game

Kenny Stills is listed as probable for Sunday's game

Sep 12, 2014 at 07:58 AM

New Orleans Saints practice: September 12, 2014

Photos from New Orleans Saints practice on Friday, September 12, 2014. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)

The New Orleans Saints on Friday issued their final injury report and game statuses for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Friday:

Did Not Participate
S Marcus Ball (Hamstring) - OUT
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) - OUT

Full
WR Kenny Stills (Quad) - Probable
DB Keenan Lewis (Knee) - Probable
LB Curtis Lofton (Shoulder) - Probable

Cleveland Browns Injury Report for Friday:

Did Not Participate
RB Ben Tate (Knee) - OUT

TE Jordan Cameron Shoulder - Questionable
LB Barkevious Mingo Shoulder - Questionable

Limited
DL Desmond Bryant (Wrist) - Questionable
OL Paul McQuistan (Ankle) - Questionable
DL John Hughes (Hamstring) - Questionable

Full
DB Buster Skrine (Thumb) - Probable

