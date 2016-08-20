New Orleans Saints introduce 50/50 Raffle at all home games to benefit charities

The New Orleans Saints announced Saturday, Aug. 20 the launch of 50/50 Raffles at all Saints home games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome this season. The Saints will use the 50/50 Central platform to allow fans an opportunity to donate to local charitable organizations or causes by participating in an electronic 50/50 raffle. At each game, half of the net proceeds collected from the raffle will benefit a designated charitable organization or cause, while one lucky fan will win the remaining half of those proceeds.

"We are pleased to be able to offer all of the fans attending our game a tremendous opportunity to greatly assist numerous worthwhile charities through our 50/50 raffles," said Owner Tom Benson. "Our fans have always been passionate and kind and responsive to those in need, and certainly with the massive efforts facing our state in lieu of the flooding, there is a great need at this time for financial assistance."

Proceeds from both preseason games will benefit the relief efforts of the recent flood victims in Louisiana. Mr. and Mrs. Benson have pledged their support to make sizable and generous financial donations toward the proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle from the upcoming game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Aug. 26 and final preseason game vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 1. The National Football League Foundation will financially support the effort, as well.

Throughout the season, the designated Community Spotlight of the Game will benefit from the proceeds as well as a secondary charitable organization. Tickets will be available for purchase in the following increments: 3 for $5, 10 for $10, 40 for $20, and 120 for $50. All ticket numbers will be printed on one ticket receipt, but each ticket number listed on the printout will represent one entry into the drawing.

Saints 50/50 Raffle Kiosks will be positioned throughout the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the Plaza, Club, and Terrace level concourses as well as in each of the Club rooms and Bunker Club rooms. There will also be roving sellers in brightly-colored Saints 50/50 raffle vests on all levels (including the Suite level) throughout the building as well. Second Harvest Food Bank members will assist with raffle efforts.

Sales will begin upon doors opening (two hours prior to kickoff) and will end promptly at the conclusion of the third quarter. Raffle jackpot totals will be displayed in real time, via electronic messaging during the game as well as PA announcements.

One lucky fan will win half of the evening's proceeds. The winning ticket number will be announced near beginning of the fourth quarter. Winner does not have to be present at the time the winning ticket number is announced.