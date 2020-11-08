New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints inactives:
CB Ken Crawley
OL Derrick Kelly
RB Ty Montgomery
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives:
QB Ryan Griffin
WR Justin Watson
RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
G Ali Marpet
DL Khalil Davis
Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway are inactive
Michael Thomas, Nick Easton are inactive
Defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore are active
Star receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss game
Star receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss game
Michael Thomas will miss second game of his career