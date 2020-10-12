Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inactives

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore are active

Oct 12, 2020 at 05:45 PM
New Orleans Saints inactives:

CB Janoris Jenkins
CB Justin Hardee
WR Deonte Harris
WR Michael Thomas
OL Ethan Greenidge
TE Adam Trautman
DL Malcolm Roach

The Saints also made the following roster moves: cornerback Ken Crawley was signed to the active roster, wide receiver Austin Carr was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, tight end Garrett Griffin was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster, offensive lineman James Hurst was elevated to the active roster from the exempt/commissioner list, center/guard Will Clapp was waived and re-signed to the practice squad and defensive lineman Margus Hunt had his contract terminated.

Los Angeles Chagers inactives:

QB Tyrod Taylor
OL Bryan Bulaga
OL Trai Turner
WR Jason Moore Jr.
WR Joe Reed
S Jahleel Addae
DE Joe Gaziano

