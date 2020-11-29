New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Denver Broncos

New Orleans Saints inactives:
WR Deonte Harris
OL Andrus Peat
RB Ty Montgomery
QB Trevor Siemian
CB Ken Crawley
TE Garrett Griffin
DT Malcolm Roach
Denver Broncos inactives:
CB Kevin Toliver II
S Trey Marshall
LB Mark Barron
G Netane Muti
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play
Saints star receiver Michael Thomas is active for first game since Week 1
Michael Thomas, Marquez Callaway are inactive
Michael Thomas, Nick Easton are inactive
Defensive end Marcus Davenport, cornerback Marshon Lattimore are active
Star receiver Michael Thomas, cornerback Marshon Lattimore will miss game
Star receiver Michael Thomas, defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss game
Michael Thomas will miss second game of his career