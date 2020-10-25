Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Inactives

New Orleans Saints inactives vs. the Carolina Panthers

Michael Thomas, Nick Easton are inactive

Oct 25, 2020 at 10:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints inactives:

WR Michael Thomas
OL Nick Easton
DT Malcolm Roach
OL Derrick Kelly II
DB D.J. Swearinger

Carolina Panthers inactives:

QB Will Grier
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
RG John Miller
OL Mike Horton
WR Marken Michel

