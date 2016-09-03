New Orleans Saints hosted Mexico National Flag Football Team

This week, Mexico's national flag football team visits New Orleans and attends the Saints pre-season game against the Steelers, followed by a competetion vs the Kenner flag football youth squad.
The New Orleans Saints supported and rewarded the Mexican National Flag Football Team during the weekend of August 26-28.
The NFL Mexico Tochitio Champion 13 and 14 year old co-ed team won multiple tournaments and were ultimately crowned champions for the entire country of Mexico for their division.
The New Orleans Saints invited the winning team to visit during the Saints preseason game against the Steelers on August 26 as part of the NFL initiative Play Football Month. The team stood on the field during player introductions and in front of Saints players on the sideline during the national anthem.
Following the preseason game, the NFL Mexico Tochito team was set for a showdown at a local NFL Flag League event on Saturday, August 27.
NFL Mexico Tochito defeated the NFL Flag team 20-18.
"The cultural exchange competiton between NFL Mexico and NFL Flag was the first of its kind," Youth Programs Coordinator Adriel Rocha said. "The NFL continues to grow the game internationally and the Saints hope that other teams will follow in this trend."
