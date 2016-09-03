New Orleans Saints hosted Mexico National Flag Football Team

The New Orleans Saints supported and rewarded the Mexican National Flag Football Team during the weekend of August 26-28.

The NFL Mexico Tochitio Champion 13 and 14 year old co-ed team won multiple tournaments and were ultimately crowned champions for the entire country of Mexico for their division.

The New Orleans Saints invited the winning team to visit during the Saints preseason game against the Steelers on August 26 as part of the NFL initiative Play Football Month. The team stood on the field during player introductions and in front of Saints players on the sideline during the national anthem.