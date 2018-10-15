Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints hope to extend post-bye success

Saints are 7-2 after off week since 2009

Oct 15, 2018 at 11:12 AM
Headshot-DeShazier-2560x1440-043018
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Gallery_GameAction2_WK5_100818_94
Saints 43 - Redskins 19 (W) New Orleans Saints 2018 Season Michael C. Hebert

The New Orleans Saints are an NFL-best 7-2 after bye week since 2009, hoping to make it 8-2 on Sunday against Baltimore in M&T Bank Stadium. In Coach Sean Payton's first three seasons, the Saints were winless after the bye week. How did they manage the turnaround?

"I don't know that I can put a hand on it," Payton said Monday morning. "Each team is different. There is a give-and-take with what you're wanting to try to get done in advance, and then also getting guys away from the building to kind of recharge their battery, if you will.

"I want to say, probably after '07 or '08, I visited with (then-Eagles coach, and current Chiefs coach) Andy Reid a little bit. He's someone that I think a lot of and has had a lot of success in this league. His record after the bye was real strong and we chatted a little bit, and he just talked about what he did and so we kind of followed that a little bit. Players get away from here for a while and we'll get some extra work in on the opponent today. As coaches, we've been on the film."

This year, the Saints entered the bye on a four-game winning streak, having played their two most complete games of the season – a 33-18 road victory over the Giants, and a 43-19 home win over Washington. That would make it appear that, perhaps, the bye didn't come at an opportune time for New Orleans. But Payton said that's not an issue.

"It's kind of like, a 4 p.m. game, a 1 p.m. game or a 7:30 night game in the fact that you get so conditioned to not paying attention to the things you can't control," he said. "And then, it just is what it is. And so, sometimes, maybe you're healthier or not as healthy sometimes. Last year, of course, (the bye) came off of a trip over to London.

"It's not something you think a lot about other than what you're going to do during it, what corrections you want to make leading up into your next game and then getting an advance jump on the opponent. I don't know when's the perfect weekend for a bye. That would be a good question, a good one to look at relative to winning percentage. And usually, your better teams are going to play better after the bye."

RAVEN DOMINATION: In Baltimore's 21-0 victory over Tennessee on Sunday, the Ravens (4-2) submitted a defensive masterpiece: a franchise-record 11 sacks, nine punts by the Titans, 106 yards allowed, 1-for-10 third-down conversions allowed, 2.6 yards allowed per play and seven first downs surrendered.

The NFC South Division-leading Saints (4-1) saw it all as they enjoyed their bye week.

"Certainly, their pass rush (stood out)," Payton said. "But I think just as importantly, their efficiency on first and second down, and really putting Tennessee into the third-and-favorable down and distances that you want defensively.

"I thought, just watching the game, they were real efficient offensively. They were on schedule, they had balance (238 passing yards, 123 rushing), their third-down numbers (12 of 17) were fantastic. Overall, it was an impressive win for them."

LATTIMORE UPDATE: Payton said that cornerback Marshon Lattimore remains in concussion protocol, mainly due to the fact that the Saints haven't practiced yet. "But he's doing well."

MR. SMITH GOES OFF ON WASHINGTON: Rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith took full advantage of his most extensive playing time against Washington, with three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns – the most memorable being his 62-yard touchdown from Drew Brees in the second quarter, which lifted Brees over the NFL career passing yards mark. Prior to that game, Smith had one catch for 18 yards. "He did a good job, and he's been someone that we feel like is steadily improving," Payton said. "He blocks well. He made some significant plays that obviously were important plays for us to win the game."

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, receiver Chris Olave questionable for Sunday's game against Carolina

Carr practiced full on Friday, Olave missed Thursday and Friday with flu
news

New Orleans Saints focused on Carolina, not Carolina's record

"We're looking at it like, we've got to get these guys this week"
news

Mickey Loomis talks about Lions game, Tyrann Mathieu's Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interviews with the New Orleans general manager
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr in concussion protocol, rib injury under evaluation

Jameis Winston would start if Carr is unable to play
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr exits Sunday's game against Detroit with several injuries

Concussion, arm and back injuries sideline Carr against Lions; he has been forced to leave three games with injuries
news

Familiar issues plague New Orleans Saints in loss to Detroit

Furious rally undermined by slow starts on offense, defense
news

New Orleans Saints set to face frenemy Sunday in Detroit Coach Dan Campbell

'Just a tough, physical mind-set. That's really what he was as a player, and I think that's what he is as a coach'
news

New Orleans Saints offense on red alert in red zone

Saints' 42.5 percent conversion rate in red zone is fourth-worst in NFL
news

New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis talks loss against Falcons, Jahri Evans Hall of Fame semifinalist announcement

Recapping the WWL Saints Hour interviews with the New Orleans general manager
news

Coach Dennis Allen attuned to urgency that New Orleans Saints face

'We understand the sense of urgency and I can certainly appreciate the fans' urgency. And I can assure you that the people inside the building feel the same sense of urgency'
news

Rested and healed, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr prepared for stretch run

'We're in first place - after everything we've been through and haven't been playing perfect on both sides yet'
news

New Orleans Saints cornerback Isaac Yiadom expects to be targeted in Marshon Lattimore's absence

'It just gives me more opportunities to make a play on the ball'
Advertising