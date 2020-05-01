Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Hancock Whitney partner to raise more than $45,000 for charity

Hancock Whitney contributed a donation for every first down the Saints had this season

May 01, 2020 at 10:43 AM
For the second straight year, the New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney have partnered to bring first downs back to the community and benefit the charities that are important to each organization. Hancock Whitney made a $100 donation for each of the first downs the Saints had this season (451, includes preseason and postseason), making the final total $45,100.

Charities benefiting from the "Move Dem Chains" campaign are Junior Achievement, Boystown, Child Advocacy Services (Tangipahoa), Youth Empowerment Project, Café Reconcile, Covenant House, Bridge House, Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence, Capital Area United Way and Boys & Girls Club of the Gulf Coast.

"The New Orleans Saints and Hancock Whitney have deep roots in the Gulf South, and community commitment is fundamental to how both organizations contribute to the region," said Hancock Whitney COO Shane Loper. "For 137 years, Hancock Whitney has focused on helping people achieve their dreams. What the Saints do for our hometowns and the differences these nonprofits make for so many people parallel the Hancock Whitney mission. We hope "Move Dem Chains" helps our community partners make even greater impacts on more lives, and we're honored to be part of an effort that creates more opportunities for people and our communities."

"Move Dem Chains" is part of Hancock Whitney's community partnership with the Saints and the bank's distinction as the official bank of the New Orleans Saints and exclusive provider of the New Orleans Saints branded debit card.

Each charity named above will receive a $5,000 check from Hancock Whitney.

