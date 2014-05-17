New Orleans Saints give longtime announcer Jerry Romig a Super Bowl ring

Jerry Romig, the longtime stadium announcer for New Orleans Saints games who retired before the start of the 2013 season, was awarded a Super Bowl ring Saturday afternoon.
Saints Owner Tom Benson, General Manager Mickey Loomis, President Dennis Lauscha and Romig family members were on hand as Coach Sean Payton made the presentation.
"All I can say is, 'Go Saints!'" Romig said to much laughter and applause.
The New Orleans Saints presented longtime announcer Jerry Romig with a Super Bowl ring on Saturday, May 17, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert.