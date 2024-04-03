New Orleans Saints Girls High School Flag Football season kicks off with historic inaugural games

The New Orleans Saints announced today the launch of the Saints Girls High School Flag Football season, marking a historic milestone in youth sports in Louisiana. As part of the NFL-wide initiative to promote Girls High School Flag Football, the Saints Youth Development department is spearheading this effort.

The inaugural season of Saints Girls High School Flag Football embodies a significant step towards promoting inclusivity and diversity in athletics. With the goal of having the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) officially recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned sport, the Saints are leading the charge to pave the way for future generations of female athletes.

Flag Football, recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports, offers a dynamic and engaging platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and athleticism. This pilot season will see participation from 10 schools across Orleans and Jefferson Parishes, including:

Academy of Our Lady High School

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School

De La Salle High School

East Jefferson High School

Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans

McDonogh 35 College Preparatory High School

Sarah T. Reed Senior High School

Sophie B. Wright High School

The Willow School

West Jefferson High School

The opening week of games is scheduled for April 3rd at The Willow School's Brees Family Field where Saints players will serve as the Honorary Game Captains. The second day of the opening week's games will be April 4th at West Jefferson High School's Harold Hoss "Memstas" Stadium.

Weekly games will ensue, featuring matchups between participating schools, leading up to the Championship Gameday set for May 4th at Joe Brown Park. The Saints organization is proud to work with its partners, including the NFL, LHSAA, Louisiana High School Coaches Association (LHSCA), RCX, NCAA, GenYouth, and Nike. Nike's contribution of customized uniforms for all participating athletes underscores the commitment to providing a professional and inclusive experience for the players.

As momentum continues to build, it's noteworthy that nine states currently recognize Girls Flag Football as a sanctioned high school sport, demonstrating widespread support for the sport's growth. Moreover, the anticipation mounts as Flag Football is set to debut in the 2028 Olympics, further solidifying its status as a globally recognized and celebrated sport.

The Saints Girls High School Flag Football season represents more than just athletic competition; it symbolizes progress, inclusivity, and the power of teamwork. The Saints organization invites the media to join us in celebrating this historic moment and supporting the next generation of female athletes.

Schedule of Games: Note: Additional games will be played weekly

April 3, 2024

The Willow School (Brees Family Field)

Game 1: East Jefferson vs. Willow - 4:30 PM

Game 2: De La Salle vs. Bonnabel - 5:20 PM

Game 3: Sophie B. Wright vs. McDonogh 35 - 6:10 PM

April 4, 2024

West Jefferson High School (Harold Hoss "Memstas" Stadium)