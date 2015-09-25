New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report presented by Ochsner

New Orleans Saints Injury Report:
Did Not Participate - Sunday's Status
QB Drew Brees (Shoulder) - OUT
S Jairus Byrd (Knee) - OUT
G Jahri Evans (Knee) - OUT
Limited - Sunday's Status
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Toe) - Questionable
DB Keenan Lewis (Hip) - Questionable
Full - Sunday's Status
WR Brandin Cooks (Ankle) - Probable
Carolina Panthers Injury Report:
*Did Not Participate - Sunday's Status *
WR Jerricho Cotchery (Ankle) - OUT
LB Luke Kuechly (Concussion) - Doubtful
T Daryl Williams (Knee) - OUT
Limited - Sunday's Status
DE Wes Horton (Shoulder) - Probable
RB Jonathan Stewart (Knee) - Questionable
RB Fozzy Whittaker (Shoulder) - Questionable
DE Charles Johnson (Hamstring) - Questionable
Full - Sunday's Status
TE Richie Brockel (Shoulder) - Probable
DT Star Lotulelei (Foot) - Probable
DT Kyle Love (Knee) - Probable
G Trai Turner (Knee) - Probable