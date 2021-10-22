Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Friday Injury Report: 2021 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Ten New Orleans players listed on Friday's report

Oct 22, 2021 at 06:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP DNP
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP DNP
QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP DNP
DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP FP
WR Chris Hogan NIR DNP DNP
T Terron Armstead Elbow LP LP
C Erik McCoy Calf LP LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP FP
P Blake Gillikin Illness DNP
DE Payton Turner Calf DNP

RB Rashaad Penny returned to practice (remains on reserve injured; designated to return)

Position Name Injury Thursday Friday
T Duane Brown NIR-Rest DNP
RB Alex Collins Groin DNP DNP
LB Carlos Dunlap NIR-Rest DNP
G Gabe Jackson NIR-Rest DNP
G Damien Lewis Shoulder DNP DNP
T Brandon Shell Ankle LP LP
T Cedric Ogbuehi Biceps LP FP
CB Sidney Jones Concussion LP FP
DE Darrell Taylor Neck LP DNP
LB Bobby Wagner NIR-rest LP
WR DK Metcalf Foot FP DNP
WR Freddie Swain Ribs FP
T Jamarco Jones Neck FP FP
CB Tre Brown Knee FP

