Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints' final injury report for Detroit Lions game

Jimmy Graham, Mark Ingram, Calvin Johnson and Reggie Bush are on Friday's injury report

Oct 17, 2014 at 04:56 AM

New Orleans Saints' Injury Report for Friday:

Did Not Practice - Sunday's status

LB Ramon Humber (Ankle) - OUT
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle) - OUT
DB Patrick Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
LB Ronald Powell (Illness) - Probable
RB Pierre Thomas (Illness) - Probable
DB Keenan Lewis (Toe) - Probable

Limited - Sunday's status

TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder) - Questionable

Full - Sunday's status

C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee) - Probable
RB Mark Ingram (Hand) - Probable
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) - Probable

Detroit Lions' Injury Report for Friday:

Did Not Practice - Sunday's Status

RB Theo Riddick (Hamstring) - Doubtful
WR Calvin Johnson (Ankle) - Questionable
TE Joseph Fauria (Ankle) - OUT
LB Travis Lewis (Quadricep) - OUT
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring)  - Doubtful

Limited - Sunday's Status

DE Ziggy Ansah (Toe) - Probable

Full - Sunday's Status

RB Reggie Bush (Ankle) - Probable

WR Jeremy Ross (Ankle) - Probable

Jimmy Graham 2014 photos

Photos of Jimmy Graham from the 2014 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three candidates have interviewed for New Orleans Saints head coaching vacancy

Doug Pederson, Brian Flores and Aaron Glenn are first three; at least three more candidates expected to interview
news

New Orleans Saints a different franchise from last head coach search

'We've had a lot of outreach, a lot of people interested in coming to New Orleans'
news

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton

'I'm just so grateful to have had the opportunity to play, not just with one coach during that time, but with one Sean Payton'
news

New Orleans Saints sign running back Josh Adams and wide receiver Kirk Merritt to Reserve/Future contracts

Two offensive players receive future contracts
news

J.T. Gray puts in elite season for New Orleans Saints special teams, earns first-team spot on AP All-Pro team

Clarksdale, Miss., product also named to Pro Bowl
news

New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray voted first team AP All-Pro; linebacker Demario Davis makes second team

Safety Marcus Williams and cornerback Marshon Lattimore also received votes
news

Saints sign six players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Wednesday, January 12
news

Saints sign eight players to reserve/future contracts

New Orleans Saints roster moves announced on Tuesday
news

Additional New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list for Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Center Erik McCoy added to the Covid-19 list
news

Taysom Hill, Demario Davis among group of New Orleans Saints players removed from Covid-19 list

Safety Marcus Williams added to the Covid-19 list
news

New Orleans Saints make roster moves ahead of Monday's game vs. Miami | 2021 NFL Week 16

Linebacker Kwon Alexander placed on Covid-19 reserve list
news

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jordan had two sacks, forced fumble as Saints shut out Buccaneers
Advertising