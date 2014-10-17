New Orleans Saints' final injury report for Detroit Lions game

New Orleans Saints' Injury Report for Friday:
Did Not Practice - Sunday's status
LB Ramon Humber (Ankle) - OUT
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle) - OUT
DB Patrick Robinson (Hamstring) - Questionable
LB Ronald Powell (Illness) - Probable
RB Pierre Thomas (Illness) - Probable
DB Keenan Lewis (Toe) - Probable
Limited - Sunday's status
TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder) - Questionable
Full - Sunday's status
C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee) - Probable
RB Mark Ingram (Hand) - Probable
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) - Probable
Detroit Lions' Injury Report for Friday:
Did Not Practice - Sunday's Status
RB Theo Riddick (Hamstring) - Doubtful
WR Calvin Johnson (Ankle) - Questionable
TE Joseph Fauria (Ankle) - OUT
LB Travis Lewis (Quadricep) - OUT
TE Eric Ebron (Hamstring) - Doubtful
Limited - Sunday's Status
DE Ziggy Ansah (Toe) - Probable
Full - Sunday's Status
RB Reggie Bush (Ankle) - Probable
WR Jeremy Ross (Ankle) - Probable
