New Orleans Saints fans vote Thomas Morstead as team's 2014 special teams MVP

Thomas Morstead led the NFC in net punting average in 2014

Jan 09, 2015 at 12:59 AM

New Orleans Saints fans voted punter Thomas Morstead as the team's special teams MVP of the 2014 season in a poll on NewOrleansSaints.com this week.

Morstead played in all 16 games in 2014. The sixth-year veteran had 58 punts for 2,690 yards (2,491 net yards) with a 46.4 avg. (42.9 net avg.) His net punting average led the NFC and ranked second in the NFL.

Morstead had 79 kickoffs for 5,253 yards and 40 touchbacks in 2014.

Fans voted RB Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP and DB Keenan Lewis as the team's defensive MVP.

