Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's offensive MVP in win at Carolina

Mark Ingram had 100 yards rushing nd two touchdowns against the Panthers

Nov 05, 2014 at 06:28 AM

Mark Ingram at the Carolina Panthers

Official New Orleans Saints photos of Mark Ingarm against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, October 30, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

New Orleans Saints fans voted RB Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP in their win against the Carolina Panthers in a poll on the team's website this week.

Ingram earned 64 percent of the 659 votes in the poll.

Ingram had 30 rushes for 100 yards, his second consecutive game eclipsing the 100-yard mark, with two touchdowns to tie a career-high. He also added one reception for 10 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

