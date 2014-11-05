New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's offensive MVP in win at Carolina

Official New Orleans Saints photos of Mark Ingarm against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, October 30, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)
New Orleans Saints fans voted RB Mark Ingram as the team's offensive MVP in their win against the Carolina Panthers in a poll on the team's website this week.
Ingram earned 64 percent of the 659 votes in the poll.
Ingram had 30 rushes for 100 yards, his second consecutive game eclipsing the 100-yard mark, with two touchdowns to tie a career-high. He also added one reception for 10 yards.