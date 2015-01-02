Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints fans vote Mark Ingram as team's 2014 offensive MVP
Mark Ingram led the New Orleans Saints in rushing yards (964) and rushing touchdowns (nine) in 2014
Jan 02, 2015 at 03:22 AM
