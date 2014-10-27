New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: October 27, 2014

Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the win against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)
New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, October 27, 2014:
The victory was the Saints' 12th straight home win in prime time dating back to the start of the 2010 season. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it is the longest streak by any NFL team since the 1970 merger.
