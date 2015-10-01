New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: Oct. 1, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015:
Luke McCown's 13 first-quarter completions were the most by a QB in the first quarter of any game since Peyton Manning recorded 13 completions in Week 4 of 2012 vs. the Oakland Raiders. The last Saints QB to record 13 completions in the first quarter was Drew Brees on December 12, 2010 vs. the St. Louis Rams.
Fan photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)