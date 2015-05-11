New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: May 11, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, May 11, 2015:
Saints-Eagles The Eagles lead the all-time regular season series against the Saints, 15-11, but New Orleans has won the last two regular season meetings and also captured their first road playoff victory in a 26-24 win in the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 4, 2014.
The top-10 fan photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Philadelphia Eagles game on Saturday, January 4, 2014. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)