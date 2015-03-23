Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: March 23, 2015

A look at Shayne Graham's career field goal percentage

Mar 23, 2015 at 03:00 AM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Monday, March 23, 2015:

Shayne Graham's 85.5 career field goal percentage ranks seventh all time in NFL history.

