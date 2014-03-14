New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: March 14, 2014
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with free agent QB Drew Brees on a five-year deal eight years ago today.
New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: March 14, 2014
The New Orleans Saints agreed to terms with free agent QB Drew Brees on a five-year deal eight years ago today.
Saints add three to the offseason roster
Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
'I started to accept the fact that we're going to have to come back here another day'
The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
Saints also add former Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano
Schedule release will air on NFL Network Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
'I think historically, as a competitor and as a player, the competition really becomes with yourself'