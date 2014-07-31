Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: July 31, 2014

A look at Jimmy Graham's 100-yard games streak

Jul 30, 2014 at 11:08 PM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, July 31, 2014:

Jimmy Graham is only the second NFL tight end since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have four straight games of 100 yards receiving. He has done so in 2011 and 2013, making him the only player to do so twice. During Graham's last streak, he recorded 33 receptions for 548 yards with five touch- downs.

Top 10 Photos: July 29, 2014

Top 10 photos from the fourth practice of 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon at The Greenbrier on Tuesday, July 29, 2014. Photos taken by Alex Restrepo. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
news

Communication can help remedy protection issues that arose for New Orleans Saints

'Once we struggled to handle a look or two, we just got more of it'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves, gameday updates

Seven Saints coaches sidelined for Week 2 vs. Carolina
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Aldrick Rosas elevated to active roster
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Former Saints wide receiver rejoins the practice squad
news

New Orleans Saints defense started, finished strong against Green Bay

'You're trying to defend every blade of grass while you're on the field'
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was different from Day One

Tight-knit extended family in Alabama helped raise Winston for greatness
news

New Orleans Saints acquire cornerback Bradley Roby from Houston Texans

Roby has recorded 310 total tackles (278 solo), 75 passes defensed, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns in 99 career games
Advertising