New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: July 31, 2014

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Thursday, July 31, 2014:
Jimmy Graham is only the second NFL tight end since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to have four straight games of 100 yards receiving. He has done so in 2011 and 2013, making him the only player to do so twice. During Graham's last streak, he recorded 33 receptions for 548 yards with five touch- downs.
