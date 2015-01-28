New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 28, 2015

A number of significant New Orleans Saints moves happened on January 28. A look below.
1971
Saints drafted Ole Miss QB Archie Manning with the second overall selection in the NFL Draft.
1978
Hank Stram is relieved of his duties as Saints head coach.
1986
Jim Mora named the Saints' 10th head coach.
1997
Bill Kuharich was promoted to President/General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of the Saints...Mike Ditka was named the 12th head coach in club history.
The top 100 fan photos from the 2014 season by New Orleans Saints official team photographer Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe. (New Orleans Saints photos)