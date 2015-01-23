New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: January 23, 2015

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Friday, January 23, 2015:
With 396 touchdown passes, Drew Brees is ranked fourth all-time in National Football League record books.
New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Friday, January 23, 2015:
With 396 touchdown passes, Drew Brees is ranked fourth all-time in National Football League record books.
'We're going to be ready for training camp, first Day 1, out there with the team ready to go full speed'
Greer to be induced into Saints Hall of Fame; Paretti, Parkinson will join as Fleur de Lis award winners
'I come out and I want to be a legend. That's my motto'
'It would be awesome'
Two months after receiving diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma, Moreau participated in first OTA with Saints
'We are trying to win a championship'
'How they use (Kamara) in the pass game, that's pretty cool. I feel like I can step in and pretty much do the same thing'
'I definitely pride myself on being able to learn football relatively easily'
48 players to participate in camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center
Tight end was teammates with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas
The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.