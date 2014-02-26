New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: February 26, 2014

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints sign DT Albert Huggins
Huggins spent time on the rosters for Eagles, Patriots and Lions
Quarterback Ian Book believes New Orleans Saints offer opportunity for success
Book, tackle Landon Young, receiver Kawaan Baker round out Saints' six-man draft class in 2021
New Orleans Saints exercise fifth-year option on defensive end Marcus Davenport
Davenport has recorded 75 tackles and 12.5 sacks in four seasons
New Orleans Saints surprised Cesar Ruiz with call in first round
'I started to accept the fact that we're going to have to come back here another day'
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to announce selections on second night of NFL draft
The Saints have three picks to make Friday, April 30
Will Clapp returns to provide depth, experience for New Orleans Saints on offensive line
Saints also add former Tulane offensive lineman Christian Montano
2021 NFL schedule to be announced May 12
Schedule release will air on NFL Network Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT
Taysom Hill looks inward as New Orleans Saints quarterback competition is set to begin
'I think historically, as a competitor and as a player, the competition really becomes with yourself'
Coach Sean Payton says quarterback is not a 'must' for New Orleans Saints in upcoming draft
'We feel like we've got real good players in the building'
New Orleans Saints re-sign center/guard Will Clapp
Over the past three seasons, Clapp has been a valuable blocker on the interior of the Saints offensive line
New Orleans Saints agree to terms with Christian Montano
Montano spent the 2020 offseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers