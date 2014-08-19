New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: August 19, 2014

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, August 19, 2014:
The Saints defense forced five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles), the most by a New Orleans defense in the preseason since a 2002 game at Miami. New Orleans has only had five takeaways in the regular and postseason twice in the last decade - in the 2009 NFC Championship Game against Minnesota and a 2012 home shutout of Tampa Bay.
