New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: August 19, 2014

Aug 18, 2014 at 11:07 PM

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day for Tuesday, August 19, 2014:

The Saints defense forced five turnovers (two interceptions, three fumbles), the most by a New Orleans defense in the preseason since a 2002 game at Miami. New Orleans has only had five takeaways in the regular and postseason twice in the last decade - in the 2009 NFC Championship Game against Minnesota and a 2012 home shutout of Tampa Bay.

New Orleans Saints Training Camp Presented by Verizon: August 18, 2014

Photos from 2014 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon on Monday, August 18, 2014. Photos taken by Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)

Advertising