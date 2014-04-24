Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: April 24, 2014

The New Orleans Saints will play in a number of primetime games in 2014

Apr 24, 2014 at 01:14 AM

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play five primetime games in 2014, including two in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans Saints 2014 primetime regular season games:

Sept. 28 at Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football
Oct. 26 vs Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football
Oct. 30 at Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football
Nov. 24 vs Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football
Dec. 15 at Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football

New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule in Photos

New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule in Photos (New Orleans Saints photos)

Week 1 at Atlanta Falcons
1 / 16
Week 2 at Cleveland Browns
2 / 16
Week 3 vs Minnesota Vikings
3 / 16
Week 4 at Dallas Cowboys
4 / 16
Week 5 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 16
Week 7 at Detroit Lions
6 / 16
Week 8 vs Green Bay Packers
7 / 16
Week 9 at Carolina Panthers
8 / 16
Week 10 vs San Francisco 49ers
9 / 16
Week 11 vs Cincinnati Bengals
10 / 16
Week 13 at Pittsburgh Steelers
11 / 16
Week 12 vs Baltimore Ravens
12 / 16
Week 14 vs Carolina Panthers
13 / 16
Week 15 at Chicago Bears
14 / 16
Week 16 vs Atlanta Falcons
15 / 16
Week 17 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 16
