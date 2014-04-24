New Orleans Saints Fact of the Day: April 24, 2014

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to play five primetime games in 2014, including two in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
New Orleans Saints 2014 primetime regular season games:
Sept. 28 at Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football
Oct. 26 vs Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football
Oct. 30 at Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football
Nov. 24 vs Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football
Dec. 15 at Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football
New Orleans Saints 2014 Schedule in Photos (New Orleans Saints photos)