New Orleans Saints draft history: 2014 draft

The 2014 draft yielded six players, none of whom are still with the New Orleans Saints. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks got off to an impressive start in his rookie season before suffering a season-ending thumb injury and validated that with an even more impressive back-to-back 1,100-yard plus receiving seasons in 2015 and 2016. He was traded to the Patriots in March 2017 and now is a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Saints used the pick they received from the Patriots to select tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who played every snap in 2017.