New Orleans Saints draft history: 2013 draft

See the best moments from Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro throughout the 2017 season.
The 2013 New Orleans Saints draft class was headlined by first-round pick Kenny Vaccaro but second-round pick Terron Armstead is the only member of the class still on the roster. Vaccaro, after being a starter for most of his Saints career, is now an unsigned free agent. Armstead fought through injury in 2017 and 2016 but when he is on the field he is one of the best left tackles in football.
NAME
COLLEGE
POS
PICK
DETAILS
Kenny Vaccaro
Texas
S
14
Terron Armstead
Arkansas Pine-Bluff
T
75
John Jenkins
Georgia
DT
82
Choice acquired from Miami in exchange for #106 from N.Y. Jets for RB Chris Ivory and #109
109
Traded to Miami
Kenny Stills
Oklahoma
WR
144
Rufus Johnson
Tarleton State
LB
183
220
Traded to Seattle in exchange for LB Barrett Ruud
Photos of Terron Armstead from the 2015 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)