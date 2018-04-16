New Orleans Saints draft history: 2013 draft

The 2013 New Orleans Saints draft class was headlined by first-round pick Kenny Vaccaro but second-round pick Terron Armstead is the only member of the class still on the roster. Vaccaro, after being a starter for most of his Saints career, is now an unsigned free agent. Armstead fought through injury in 2017 and 2016 but when he is on the field he is one of the best left tackles in football.