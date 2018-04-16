Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: 2013 draft

Kenny Vaccaro was the team's first-round pick

Apr 16, 2018 at 04:31 AM

Best of the Saints in 2017: Top 50 Kenny Vaccaro Photos

See the best moments from Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro throughout the 2017 season.

The 2013 New Orleans Saints draft class was headlined by first-round pick Kenny Vaccaro but second-round pick Terron Armstead is the only member of the class still on the roster. Vaccaro, after being a starter for most of his Saints career, is now an unsigned free agent. Armstead fought through injury in 2017 and 2016 but when he is on the field he is one of the best left tackles in football.

NAME

COLLEGE

POS

PICK

DETAILS

Kenny Vaccaro

Texas

S

14

Terron Armstead

Arkansas Pine-Bluff

T

75

John Jenkins

Georgia

DT

82

Choice acquired from Miami in exchange for #106 from N.Y. Jets for RB Chris Ivory and #109

109

Traded to Miami

Kenny Stills

Oklahoma

WR

144

Rufus Johnson

Tarleton State

LB

183

220

Traded to Seattle in exchange for LB Barrett Ruud

Terron Armstead 2015 Photos

Photos of Terron Armstead from the 2015 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert (New Orleans Saints photos)

