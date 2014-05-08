New Orleans Saints draft history: 2013 draft

It's too soon to make any definitive judgments but it's likely that the 2013 New Orleans Saints draft class will go down as one of the best in franchise history. First-round pick Kenny Vaccaro was a game-changing prescence on the defense from Day 1 last season and second-round pick Terron Armstead was the team's starting left tackle by the end of the regular season. Third-round pick John Jenkins was a key contributor at defensive tackle and fifth-round pick Kenny Stills quickly became one of quarterback Drew Brees' favorite targets.
1. Kenny Vaccaro, s (14) Texas
3a. Terron Armstead, t (75) Arkansas-Pine Bluff
3b. John Jenkins, dt (82) Georgia
(choice acquired from Miami in exchange for #106
from N.Y. Jets for RB Chris Ivory and #109)
4. (#109) Traded to Miami
5. Kenny Stills, wr (144) Oklahoma
6. Rufus Johnson, lb (183) Tarleton State
7. (#220) Traded to Seattle in exchange for lb Barrett Ruud
