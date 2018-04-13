New Orleans Saints draft history: 2012 draft

The New Orleans Saints didn't have a pick in the 2012 draft until the third round when they picked defensive tackle Akiem Hicks out of Regina, a Canadian college. Hicks quickly became a key member of the Saints' defensive front. He was traded to New England in 2015 and spent 2016 and 2017 with the Chicago Bears.

Name Pos. Pick College #27 Traded to New England Akiem Hicks DT 89 Regina Nick Toon WR 122 Wisconsin Corey White CB 162 Samford Andrew Tiller G 179 Syracuse Choice from Miami Marcel Jones T 234 Nebraska