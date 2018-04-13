New Orleans Saints draft history: 2012 draft

Photos of Akiem Hicks from the 2014 season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)
The New Orleans Saints didn't have a pick in the 2012 draft until the third round when they picked defensive tackle Akiem Hicks out of Regina, a Canadian college. Hicks quickly became a key member of the Saints' defensive front. He was traded to New England in 2015 and spent 2016 and 2017 with the Chicago Bears.
|Name
|Pos.
|Pick
|College
|#27 Traded to New England
|Akiem Hicks
|DT
|89
|Regina
|Nick Toon
|WR
|122
|Wisconsin
|Corey White
|CB
|162
|Samford
|Andrew Tiller
|G
|179
|Syracuse
|Choice from Miami
|Marcel Jones
|T
|234
|Nebraska
