New Orleans Saints draft history: 2011 draft

The New Orleans Saints nabbed two starters in the first round of the 2011 draft, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan with the 24th pick and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram II with the 28th pick. Jordan quickly made an impact with the team and had his best year in 2017 where he had a career-high 48 tackles and made first team All-Pro. Ingram became a prominent running back by leading the Saints last season in rushing for the fifth time in seven seasons and also was a Pro Bowl selection for the second time.
**Name** **Pos.** **Pick** **College**
Cameron Jordan DE 24 California
Mark Ingram RB 28 Alabama
Choice from New England #56 Traded to New England
Martez Wilson LB 72 Illinois
Choice from Washington Johnny Patrick CB 88 Louisville
121 Traded to Jacksonville for 2010 fifth-round pick #158
155 Traded to Washington with T Jammal Brown for Redskins' third-round pick #72
189 Traded to New England in exchange for TE David Thomas
Greg Romeus DE 226 Pittsburgh Nate Bussey LB 243 Illinois