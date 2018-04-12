New Orleans Saints draft history: 2011 draft

The New Orleans Saints nabbed two starters in the first round of the 2011 draft, All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan with the 24th pick and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Mark Ingram II with the 28th pick. Jordan quickly made an impact with the team and had his best year in 2017 where he had a career-high 48 tackles and made first team All-Pro. Ingram became a prominent running back by leading the Saints last season in rushing for the fifth time in seven seasons and also was a Pro Bowl selection for the second time.