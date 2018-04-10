Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: 2009 draft

Taking a look back at the 2009 draft

Apr 10, 2018 at 04:15 AM

The New Orleans Saints didn't have many picks in the 2009 draft but they made the most of the ones they had. First-round pick Malcolm Jenkins made an immediate impact on the team at cornerback and on special teams as a rookie before settling in as the team's starting free safety. Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and went on to win a Super Bowl title with the team in 2017. The Saints traded their next pick for tight end Jeremy Shockey who would become a key member of the team's Super Bowl-winning squad that season.

The most unheralded pick of the Saints' draft, the fifth-round selection of punter Thomas Morstead, may go down as one of the team's late-round picks of all time. Morstead is still with the team and has done a fantastic job on punts and handling kickoffs. He is entering his 10th year with the Saints and recently signed a 5-year contract with the club.

NAMECOLLEGEPOSPICKDETAILS
Malcolm JenkinsOhio StateCB#14
#45Traded to N.Y. Giants along with fifth-round pick (#152) in exchange for TE Jeremy Shockey
#76Traded to N.Y. Jets along with 2008 fourth-round pick in exchange for LB Jonathan Vilma and 2009 fourth-round pick (#118)
Chip VaughnWake ForestS#116
Stanley ArnouxWake ForestLB#118Choice from the N.Y. Jets
#151Traded to N.Y. Giants
Thomas MorsteadSouthern MethodistP#164Choice from Philadelphia
#184Traded to Green Bay in exchange for 2008 seventh-round pick
#222Traded to Philadelphia along with fifth-round pick in 2010 draft in exchange for fifth-round pick (#164)

