New Orleans Saints draft history: 2009 draft

The New Orleans Saints didn't have many picks in the 2009 draft but they made the most of the ones they had. First-round pick Malcolm Jenkins made an immediate impact on the team at cornerback and on special teams as a rookie before settling in as the team's starting free safety. Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and went on to win a Super Bowl title with the team in 2017. The Saints traded their next pick for tight end Jeremy Shockey who would become a key member of the team's Super Bowl-winning squad that season.