New Orleans Saints draft history: 2009 draft

See the best moments from Saints punter Thomas Morstead throughout the 2017 season.
The New Orleans Saints didn't have many picks in the 2009 draft but they made the most of the ones they had. First-round pick Malcolm Jenkins made an immediate impact on the team at cornerback and on special teams as a rookie before settling in as the team's starting free safety. Jenkins signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014 and went on to win a Super Bowl title with the team in 2017. The Saints traded their next pick for tight end Jeremy Shockey who would become a key member of the team's Super Bowl-winning squad that season.
The most unheralded pick of the Saints' draft, the fifth-round selection of punter Thomas Morstead, may go down as one of the team's late-round picks of all time. Morstead is still with the team and has done a fantastic job on punts and handling kickoffs. He is entering his 10th year with the Saints and recently signed a 5-year contract with the club.
|NAME
|COLLEGE
|POS
|PICK
|DETAILS
|Malcolm Jenkins
|Ohio State
|CB
|#14
|#45
|Traded to N.Y. Giants along with fifth-round pick (#152) in exchange for TE Jeremy Shockey
|#76
|Traded to N.Y. Jets along with 2008 fourth-round pick in exchange for LB Jonathan Vilma and 2009 fourth-round pick (#118)
|Chip Vaughn
|Wake Forest
|S
|#116
|Stanley Arnoux
|Wake Forest
|LB
|#118
|Choice from the N.Y. Jets
|#151
|Traded to N.Y. Giants
|Thomas Morstead
|Southern Methodist
|P
|#164
|Choice from Philadelphia
|#184
|Traded to Green Bay in exchange for 2008 seventh-round pick
|#222
|Traded to Philadelphia along with fifth-round pick in 2010 draft in exchange for fifth-round pick (#164)