New Orleans Saints draft history: 2008 draft

The 2008 draft yielded a number of key contributors for the New Orleans Saints most notably Tracy Porter, a second-round pick from Indiana who would become one of the star's of the team's Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. The first-round pick, defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis, was a solid starter and the Saints' really hit on their second fifth-round pick, guard Carl Nicks. He became a key starter for the Saints before signing with the Buccaneers in free agency.
Held April 26-27, 2008
1. Sedrick Ellis, dt (7) Southern California
choice from New England
2. Tracy Porter, cb (40) Indiana
3. (#78) Traded to New England along with first-round
pick (#10) for first-round pick (#7) and fifth-round
pick (#164)
4. (#113) Traded to N.Y. Jets for lb Jonathan Vilma
5a. DeMario Pressley, dt (144) North Carolina State
choice from Detroit
5. (#146) Traded to Detroit along with seventh-round
pick (#218) for fifth-round pick (#144)
5b. Carl Nicks, t/g (164) Nebraska
choice from New England
6. Taylor Mehlhaff, k (178) Wisconsin
7. Adrian Arrington, wr (237) Michigan
choice acquired from Green Bay in exchange for
sixth-round pick in 2009 draft