New Orleans Saints draft history: 2008 draft

The 2008 draft yielded a number of key contributors for the New Orleans Saints most notably Tracy Porter, a second-round pick from Indiana who would become one of the star's of the team's Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. The first-round pick, defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis, was a solid starter and the Saints' really hit on their second fifth-round pick, guard Carl Nicks. He became a key starter for the Saints before signing with the Buccaneers in free agency.