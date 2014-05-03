Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints draft history: 2008 draft

Taking a look back at the 2008 draft

May 03, 2014 at 05:00 AM

The 2008 draft yielded a number of key contributors for the New Orleans Saints most notably Tracy Porter, a second-round pick from Indiana who would become one of the star's of the team's Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010. The first-round pick, defensive tackle Sedrick Ellis, was a solid starter and the Saints' really hit on their second fifth-round pick, guard Carl Nicks. He became a key starter for the Saints before signing with the Buccaneers in free agency.

Held April 26-27, 2008

1.            Sedrick Ellis, dt (7)            Southern California

                choice from New England

2.            Tracy Porter, cb (40)       Indiana

3.            (#78) Traded to New England along with first-round

                pick (#10) for first-round pick (#7) and fifth-round

                pick (#164)

4.            (#113) Traded to N.Y. Jets for lb Jonathan Vilma

5a.          DeMario Pressley, dt (144)          North Carolina State

                choice from Detroit

5.            (#146) Traded to Detroit along with seventh-round

                pick (#218) for fifth-round pick (#144)

5b.          Carl Nicks, t/g (164)         Nebraska

                choice from New England

6.            Taylor Mehlhaff, k (178)                Wisconsin

7.            Adrian Arrington, wr (237)           Michigan

                choice acquired from Green Bay in exchange for

                sixth-round pick in 2009 draft

