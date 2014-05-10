New Orleans Saints draft California LB Khairi Fortt in 4th round

New Orleans Saints draft California LB Khairi Fortt in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

KHAIRI FORTT LB

HEIGHT: 6-2 WEIGHT: 240

COLLEGE: CALIFORNIA

DRAFTED: 4th ROUND (126th OVERALL)

BORN: 3/24/92

COLLEGE CAREER – A rugged, powerful linebacker with size to fill holes and speed to chase ball-carriers, who was one of 12 national semifinalists for the 2013 Butkus Award, Fortt enjoyed a productive season at California in 2013 after starting his career at Penn State. As a fourth-year junior, he started all nine games he played in and tied for third on the team with 64 tackles, 0.5 sack and 3.5 stops for a loss. In 31 contests with 10 starts for both the Golden Bears and Nittany Lions, he recorded 114 tackles, three sacks and 10 stops for a loss.

2013 – Started all nine games at WLB before missing his final three contests due to injury, recording 64 tackles to rank tied for third on the team, while adding 3.5 stops for a loss and 0.5 sack…Led Cal in tackles through nine contests, but suffered a season-ending injury in game 9 against Arizona during a contests in which he had the second-most tackles in his Cal career with 10 and added 0.5 tackles for loss…Registered career-highs of 13 tackles and two stops for a loss, both being team game-highs and tied for the most by a Cal player in 2013. 2012 – After transferring to Cal from Penn State, redshirted. 2011– Played in every game off the bench as a sophomore for the Nittany Lions, recording 33 tackles, six stops for a loss and 2.5 sacks…Posted a season-high six stops vs. Eastern Michigan…Recorded 1.5 sacks against Iowa…Posted two stops for a loss in the TicketCity Bowl vs. Houston. 2010– Played in nine of the Nittany Lions' 13 games, registering 17 tackles and 0.5 tackle for a loss…Recorded a Penn State career-high 11 stops and 0.5 tackle for a loss in the lone start of his Nittany Lions' career against Illinois.