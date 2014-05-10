New Orleans Saints draft California LB Khairi Fortt in 4th round

New Orleans Saints draft California LB Khairi Fortt in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
KHAIRI FORTT LB
HEIGHT: 6-2 WEIGHT: 240
COLLEGE: CALIFORNIA
DRAFTED: 4th ROUND (126th OVERALL)
BORN: 3/24/92
COLLEGE CAREER – A rugged, powerful linebacker with size to fill holes and speed to chase ball-carriers, who was one of 12 national semifinalists for the 2013 Butkus Award, Fortt enjoyed a productive season at California in 2013 after starting his career at Penn State. As a fourth-year junior, he started all nine games he played in and tied for third on the team with 64 tackles, 0.5 sack and 3.5 stops for a loss. In 31 contests with 10 starts for both the Golden Bears and Nittany Lions, he recorded 114 tackles, three sacks and 10 stops for a loss.
2013 – Started all nine games at WLB before missing his final three contests due to injury, recording 64 tackles to rank tied for third on the team, while adding 3.5 stops for a loss and 0.5 sack…Led Cal in tackles through nine contests, but suffered a season-ending injury in game 9 against Arizona during a contests in which he had the second-most tackles in his Cal career with 10 and added 0.5 tackles for loss…Registered career-highs of 13 tackles and two stops for a loss, both being team game-highs and tied for the most by a Cal player in 2013. 2012 – After transferring to Cal from Penn State, redshirted. 2011– Played in every game off the bench as a sophomore for the Nittany Lions, recording 33 tackles, six stops for a loss and 2.5 sacks…Posted a season-high six stops vs. Eastern Michigan…Recorded 1.5 sacks against Iowa…Posted two stops for a loss in the TicketCity Bowl vs. Houston. 2010– Played in nine of the Nittany Lions' 13 games, registering 17 tackles and 0.5 tackle for a loss…Recorded a Penn State career-high 11 stops and 0.5 tackle for a loss in the lone start of his Nittany Lions' career against Illinois.
PERSONAL – Attended Stamford (Ct.) HS, where he earned second-team USA Today All-American honors and was selected to play in the prestigious U.S. Army All-American Bowl following his 2009 senior season despite being slowed by injury, finishing with 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception which he returned 46 yards for a touchdown…Registered his best prep numbers as a junior in 2008 when he recorded 118 tackles, five forced fumbles and four interceptions to earn a spot as one of only 30 players in the nation on the U.S. Army Player of the Year Award watch list prior to his senior season…Khairi Savid Fortt was born March 24, 1992.
Photos of Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis on the final day of the 2014 NFL Draft . Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)