New Orleans Saints draft Alabama S Vinnie Sunseri in 5th round

2013– As a junior, started the first seven games at safety before suffering a torn ACL and had 20 tackles (14 solo), one tackle for a loss, two interception returns for touchdowns and four passes defensed…Had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in opener vs. Virginia Tech in Atlanta…The following week had a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown at Texas A&M. 2012 – Played in all 14 games and earned eight starts as the Crimson Tide's starting "dime" defensive back in six-defensive-back formations…Finished with 54 tackles (35 solo) that ranked fourth on the team, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three passes defensed while also contributing 10 special teams stops…Started season opener against Michigan and posted four tackles (three solo), one stop for a loss and one pass defensed…Had four tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble vs. Western Kentucky…Recorded three tackles and picked off a pass against Arkansas…Made six tackles (five solo) and half a sack and a pass defense against Mississippi…Recorded his second interception of the season, with three tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed, against Missouri…Led Crimson Tide with a career-high eight tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble as part of the kickoff coverage unit in win over Mississippi State…Registered three tackles, two for a loss and one sack vs. Western Carolina 2011– An SEC All-Freshman selection as he finished second on the team with 11 special teams tackles and ranked ninth with 31 stops overall…Totaled two tackles (one solo) and recovered his first career fumble in win against Tennessee.