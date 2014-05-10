New Orleans Saints draft Alabama S Vinnie Sunseri in 5th round

The New Orleans Saints selected Alabama S Vinnie Sunseri with the 27th pick (167th overall) in the 5th round!
43 VINNIE SUNSERI S
HEIGHT: 6-0 WEIGHT: 210
COLLEGE: ALABAMA
DRAFTED: 5th ROUND (167th OVERALL)
BORN: 9/27/93
COLLEGE CAREER – A hard-hitter who was a significant contributor on both defense and special teams at the University of Alabama. Sunseri departed having appeared in 34 games with 15 starts, posting 105 tackles (67 solo), seven tackles for a loss, 1.4 sacks, four interceptions, eight passes defensed, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
2013– As a junior, started the first seven games at safety before suffering a torn ACL and had 20 tackles (14 solo), one tackle for a loss, two interception returns for touchdowns and four passes defensed…Had a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in opener vs. Virginia Tech in Atlanta…The following week had a 73-yard interception return for a touchdown at Texas A&M. 2012 – Played in all 14 games and earned eight starts as the Crimson Tide's starting "dime" defensive back in six-defensive-back formations…Finished with 54 tackles (35 solo) that ranked fourth on the team, six tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and three passes defensed while also contributing 10 special teams stops…Started season opener against Michigan and posted four tackles (three solo), one stop for a loss and one pass defensed…Had four tackles (three solo) and recovered a fumble vs. Western Kentucky…Recorded three tackles and picked off a pass against Arkansas…Made six tackles (five solo) and half a sack and a pass defense against Mississippi…Recorded his second interception of the season, with three tackles (two solo) and two passes defensed, against Missouri…Led Crimson Tide with a career-high eight tackles (seven solo) and recovered a fumble as part of the kickoff coverage unit in win over Mississippi State…Registered three tackles, two for a loss and one sack vs. Western Carolina 2011– An SEC All-Freshman selection as he finished second on the team with 11 special teams tackles and ranked ninth with 31 stops overall…Totaled two tackles (one solo) and recovered his first career fumble in win against Tennessee.
PERSONAL –Recorded 144 stops for Northridge (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) HS as a senior after his father joined the Alabama coaching staff, adding 19 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two touchdowns as he was a first-team ASWA All-State selection and an ASWA Super 12 selection…Made 107 tackles as a junior at Marvin Ridge (Waxhaw, N.C.) HS, with 15 stops for loss, two sacks and five interceptions, while also rushing for 305 yards and three touchdowns…Father Sal is currently defensive line coach at Florida State…Born Sept 27, 1993.
Photos of Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis on the final day of the 2014 NFL Draft . Photos taken by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)