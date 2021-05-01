Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 3 Need to Know 

New Orleans hold the 133rd, 218th, 229th and 255th picks in the final rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday, May 1

May 01, 2021 at 08:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have four selections on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, holding the 133rd, 218th, 229th and 255th picks on Saturday afternoon. The 133rd pick is estimated to happen between 12:17 p.m. and 12:28 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

RECAP: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 PICKS | PETE WERNER & PAULSON ADEBO

New Orleans made two picks on Friday, selecting linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State with the 60th overall pick and cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford with the 76th overall pick in the third round following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices in the third round. Following Thursday's first round selection of University of Houston DE Payton Turner, this marks the first time that the Saints have selected defensive players with their first three picks since the 2009 draft.

Learn more about each of our draft picks with our Saints Draft Tracker >>

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 3 COVERAGE PRESENTED BY VERIZON

Catch the first interviews with our draft picks + post-Draft analysis from Saints head coach Sean Payton or General Manager Mickey Loomis. WATCH LIVE >>

BE THE PICK WITH OUR SAINTS DRAFT HAT AR EFFECT

Just like the draft picks do when they hear their name selected during the draft, Saints fans can rock a Saints hat to represent the Black and Gold this week with our latest AR effect in anticipation of the 2021 NFL Draft. The photo effect is available on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat.

When posting the video with the effect, fans are encouraged to tag the @Saints accounts and use the hashtag #SaintsDraft.

Fans can also secure their own 2021 Saints Draft Hat at our Pro Shop. SHOP FOR SAINTS DRAFT HAT NOW >>

50 YEARS OF SAINTS DRAFT HISTORY SWEEPSTAKES:

We're honoring six Saints Draftiversaries by hooking up one lucky fan with an ultimate autographed draft pack featuring:

  • 50 Years: Signed Archie Manning Throwback Jersey (1971)
  • 40 Years: Signed Rickey Jackson "Dome Patrol" Poster (1981)
  • 30 Years: Signed "Fast Freddie" McAfee Cleats (1991)
  • 20 Years: Signed Deuce McAllister Football (2001)
  • 10 Years: Signed Cam Jordan Helmet (2011)
  • 5 Years: Signed Mike Thomas WR Gloves (2016)

ENTER OUR DRAFT SWEEPSTAKES HERE >>

