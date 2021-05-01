New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 3 Need to Know 

RECAP: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 PICKS | PETE WERNER & PAULSON ADEBO

New Orleans made two picks on Friday, selecting linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State with the 60th overall pick and cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford with the 76th overall pick in the third round following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices in the third round. Following Thursday's first round selection of University of Houston DE Payton Turner, this marks the first time that the Saints have selected defensive players with their first three picks since the 2009 draft.