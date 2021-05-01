New Orleans Saints Draft 2021: Day 3 Need to Know 

SAINTS DRAFT DAY 3 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have four selections on the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, holding the 133rd, 218th, 229th and 255th picks on Saturday afternoon. The 133rd pick is estimated to happen between 12:17 p.m. and 12:28 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 11 a.m. CT.
RECAP: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 2 PICKS | PETE WERNER & PAULSON ADEBO
New Orleans made two picks on Friday, selecting linebacker Pete Werner out of Ohio State with the 60th overall pick and cornerback Paulson Adebo out of Stanford with the 76th overall pick in the third round following a draft trade where they sent Denver the 98th and 105th overall choices in the third round. Following Thursday's first round selection of University of Houston DE Payton Turner, this marks the first time that the Saints have selected defensive players with their first three picks since the 2009 draft.
WATCH LIVE: SAINTS DRAFT DAY 3 COVERAGE PRESENTED BY VERIZON
