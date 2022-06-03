New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis announces vision for Devoted Dreamers Academy

"It's really two worlds coming together," Davis said. "There's Devoted Dreamers Foundation, and we've traditionally served youth in a holistic way – spiritually, mentally, physically – after school, summer school-type education while also allowing them to play sports. Kind of like an AAU side, with the 7-on-7 (football).

"We've had a ton of success on the sports side with the mentors – 48 kids have graduated our program, all 48 have gone to college, 40 of them on scholarship, 21 to Division I (schools). And now we have the educational component coming.

"We were coming into the Giving Hope Dream Center to do our same model as a foundation when we got introduced to the educational component. So we're really excited. It's going to be able to allow kids to have an elite sports type training year round, but also engage in an individualistic learning style that will be cultivated around their learning style, their strengths, their attributes. Understand the gifts that God has put inside them, call that out and teach them how to create solutions and also have an entrepreneurial mindset.

"But then we'll also introduce them to career pathways that exist outside of the game but in service to the game, like sports medicine – there are 100 jobs that exist in that space in sports medicine. Sports science – there are hundreds of jobs that exist in that space. Sports media – there are hundreds of jobs that exist in that space. So, that's kind of what the school would be about."

Having Drew Brees, his teammate from 2018-20, on board is significant.

"It means a lot, because ultimately what I feel like our responsibility as leaders is to do, is to provide an example," Davis said. "And what we're trying to provide is not just showing and highlighting the importance of working with youth and programs around youth, but it's the importance of collaboration and working together.

"I was so proud for Drew to bring his foundation on, because…when you bring powerful groups together, one plus one equals three. And that's what we want to demonstrate to the community. It's important for athletes to lead because we know how to work together as a team, and that's the biggest thing that we can do is show other groups how to work together as a team, because that's what it's going to ultimately take."