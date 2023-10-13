New Orleans Saints defense prepares for Texans' veteran-looking, rookie quarterback

Significantly, Stroud has not turned over the ball. Since taking 11 sacks and fumbling three times in his first two games, recovering one himself, he hasn't been sacked or fumbled in the last three while throwing five touchdowns and averaging 278 passing yards, leading Houston to victory in two of the three games.

"He has played very, very well for a rookie quarterback," said Saints linebacker Pete Werner﻿, who leads the team with 37 tackles and intercepted the first pass of his NFL career in the Saints' 34-0 victory over New England.

"In fact, he does not look like a rookie quarterback out there," Werner said. "I was with him at Ohio State. Unfortunately, he was never my quarterback there but I got to see a small sample size of him when I was there.