New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2022 season

Major Bobbie Ragsdale

MAJ Ragsdale is a native of Jefferson Parish and a lifelong Saints fan. President of the West Point Class of 2007, he has served in the Army for nearly 20 years, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, where he earned the Bronze Star. After completing his Master's degree at Harvard University, MAJ Ragsdale returned to the Greater New Orleans area with his family to serve as the Assistant Chief of Staff in charge of Civil-Military Operations for the 377th Theater Sustainment Command. He spent most of the last year deploying around the United States in support of Operation Allies Welcome, setting up refugee camps for Afghan refugees and then working to resettle them into communities across the country, an endeavor for which he received the Hubert H. Humphrey Award for Service to America. Heavily involved in the New Orleans community, he is volunteers his nights and weekends in various charitable activities, including serving as the Chairman of the NOLA Gold Rugby Foundation and the President of the Fisher House of New Orleans, which provides completely free lodging for Veterans seeking care at the New Orleans VA Health Center.