New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season

Evans Larks

Evans has been with the Public Safety Department since April 2000. He goes above and beyond no matter what the task to do his part in making the Public Safety Team better. His dedication and commitment towards his responsibilities, his team, and the guests is both admired and appreciated by his management team and peers. Throughout the various stages of the pandemic, his commitment has never wavered. He displays great qualities of a team leader, which makes him a great supervisor! ASM Global is thankful to have Evans Larks on their team!