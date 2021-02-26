New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Mamie Jackson

Mamie has been the backbone of Second Harvest's operations for years. She is their unsung hero and lovingly refer to her as General Jackson. This year, Second Harvest has doubled their distribution to more than 70 million meals across South Louisiana to help people affected by the pandemic, and Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, in addition to the everyday disaster that is hunger. Not one meal can leave the two warehouses, either from New Orleans or Lafayette, without Mamie figuring out how the food is stored and transported to those in need. She gave up her evenings, holidays and weekends for months on end to ensure that Second Harvest helped every person in need that they possibly could. With her previous experience in the military, Second Harvest was extremely grateful to have Mamie on their team when they received the gift of National Guard volunteers. She knew how to mobilize more than 40 soldiers and thousands of volunteers so they could work with 700 partner organizations, City Council Members, Parish Presidents and Mayors, and others to have food distributions in hundreds of communities and locations across South Louisiana; including Zephyr Field, Cajun Field, Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Alario Center amongst others. Mamie has committed so much of her life to ensuring people have enough nutritious food.