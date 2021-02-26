Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders

Three local fans honored with a 'That Deserves a Crown' surprise

Feb 26, 2021 at 02:35 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Crown-Patricia-2560-022621

The New Orleans Saints and Crown Royal worked together during the 2020 NFL season to find and reward individuals for their contributions to the community. Each recipient of the "That Deserves a Crown" honor was treated to a virtual meet-and-greet with a Saints player to thank them for their community efforts.

Patricia Dunn

Patricia has worked tirelessly during the pandemic to ensure service members and their families remained connected to family, home, and country throughout this difficult time. Although her husband was deployed most of the pandemic, she continuously volunteered countless hours to the United Service Organizations to increase the morale of our nation's heroes. Patricia volunteered over 50 hours, providing drive by programs and food services to service members, crafts and fun activities for families to remain engaged while sheltering in place and providing nutrients to the National Guard assigned to work COVID-19 response. Her strength and endurance are truly an inspiration to so many.

CP-Crown-Mamie-2560-022621

Mamie Jackson

Mamie has been the backbone of Second Harvest's operations for years. She is their unsung hero and lovingly refer to her as General Jackson. This year, Second Harvest has doubled their distribution to more than 70 million meals across South Louisiana to help people affected by the pandemic, and Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta, in addition to the everyday disaster that is hunger. Not one meal can leave the two warehouses, either from New Orleans or Lafayette, without Mamie figuring out how the food is stored and transported to those in need. She gave up her evenings, holidays and weekends for months on end to ensure that Second Harvest helped every person in need that they possibly could. With her previous experience in the military, Second Harvest was extremely grateful to have Mamie on their team when they received the gift of National Guard volunteers. She knew how to mobilize more than 40 soldiers and thousands of volunteers so they could work with 700 partner organizations, City Council Members, Parish Presidents and Mayors, and others to have food distributions in hundreds of communities and locations across South Louisiana; including Zephyr Field, Cajun Field, Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, the Alario Center amongst others. Mamie has committed so much of her life to ensuring people have enough nutritious food.

CP-Crown-Philip-2560-022621

Philip Stonecipher

Philip is a longtime volunteer and board member of Rebuilding Together New Orleans. He's served as the House Captain for Shell for the last decade. This year, he recruited and led his team to volunteer over five different build days to repair the home of an 8th Ward resident for Shell's 30th Annual October Build. When Hurricane Laura and Delta damaged the Lake Charles area, he rallied his company and peers to respond, providing disaster relief to over five families. Philip is an incredibly dedicated volunteer who regularly gives his time and talents to support our organization and others.

Related Content

news

Saints accepting nominees for 2020 Community Quarterback Award

The award aims to recognize outstanding volunteers in the Gulf South Region
news

New Orleans Saints launch high school recruiting series presented by Sanderson Farms 

Participation in the program is free and high school football players at all schools throughout Louisiana and Mississippi
news

New Orleans Saints invites local healthcare heroes to attend Super Bowl LV

Heroes welcomed as Saints guests in appreciation of their tireless service during the COVID-19 pandemic
news

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation transforms its Holiday Hunger Relief Initiative to safely feed families during Covid-19

The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation surprises 135 families with gift cards for food
news

Gayle Benson starts canned food and toy drive to benefit Second Harvest and The Salvation Army

Gayle Benson will match all donations and donate to Second Harvest Food Bank and The Salvation Army
news

Demario Davis named 2020 Saints Man of the Year

Veteran linebacker is the club's nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints All-Pro Cameron Jordan teams up with Crescent City Corps to expand anti-racism and community engagement training

Training is for new police officers in New Orleans
news

NFL FLAG announces inaugural Madden 21 Youth Club Championship event

Event is open to any youth athlete between the ages of 8-15
news

Malcolm Jenkins Foundation holds event to help combat food insecurity in New Orleans

Event with Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Second Harvest and Broadmoor group provided more than 25,000 pounds of food to 557 families
news

Saints Virtual 5K presented by Community Coffee open for registration

Saints fans invited to celebrate Salute to Service month by participating in the New Orleans Saints Virtual Run presented by Community Coffee
news

Fundraiser for Hurricane Laura relief officially begins

Fans that donate will have a chance to appear on the 9/27 Sunday Night Football broadcast
Advertising