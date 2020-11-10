New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's dominating Week 9 performance at Tampa Bay

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton joined Bobby Hebert and Zach Strief on the Saints Radio Network on Monday night to discuss his team's dominating Week 9 performance at Tampa Bay.

"I think every once in a while in our league, games can swing in a direction like that," Payton said Monday about the Saints' 38-3 win over Tampa Bay. "You never can predict it. And you know, it ended up kind of going in that direction. We got some stops defensively, especially, early on and created field position. You hope when you're all finished playing or coaching, you're on the plus side of those type of games, because every once in a while, that's just how our game is.

"Both of those quarterbacks, they're Hall of Fame guys, obviously, it goes without saying," Payton continued. "And whoever had a little bit more time (in the pocket) was going to be a key factor in that game. And I felt that that played out. I thought up front defensively we did a great job of getting, even if it wasn't a sack, of just getting a hurry or a hand up. Our coverage really did a good job with that receiving corps. And then on the other side of it, that's a tough defense to run the ball against. It's one of the top two defenses in the league. And we did enough things well, moved the football, possessed the football - it was just one of those nights."

The Saints' Swiss army knife Taysom Hill had a standout performance, completing two passes for 48 yards, carrying the ball seven times for 54 yards, while snagging one catch for 21 yards helping set up a Saints score.

"He enjoys playing, "Payton said of Hill. "He's got a ton of power behind him when he's running. He's like one of those backs that if you give him those first three steps, and he's able to get his momentum going behind his shoulder pads, it becomes awfully challenging."

The Saints are 81-8 when holding opponents to 20 points or less in a game since Payton took over as head coach in 2006.

"We came out in the second half, we really talked about keeping the foot down," Payton said. "Playing like it was 0-0 and yet, not allowing the turnover, not allowing the deep ball, the only things that can happen in a game like that that can bring a team back into it. And I'll tell you what, our defense responded. We had the hit on Drew (Brees) with the fumble, a short field, and right away to get that stop in that third quarter, I can't tell you how important that sequence of plays was."